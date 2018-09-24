A homeowner trying to burn out a yellow jacket nest using lighter fluid set off a brush fire near Silverton on Sunday afternoon, prompting six fire agencies to respond,

The fire in the 16000 block of Stormy Drive east of Silverton threatened several structures as it burned through grass and brush, a Silverton fire department official said. Fire agencies put the blaze out before it reached buildings or nearby dense timber.

The property owner was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, but they may have other problems. The owner was cited by the Oregon Department of Forestry and may have to pay the cost of the response to the fire.

A man burning a yellow jacket next outside Silverton also started a brush fire that almost burned down homes. (Silverton Fire Department)

How much that will cost remains to be determined. The basic fine for a reckless burning violation is $100, said Assistant Chief Ed Grambusch of Silverton Fire. But ODF will likely charge the cost of its five personnel and two engines on scene for two-and-a-half hours.

Grambusch said Sunday's yellow jacket fire was the second in the area in the last two weeks.

"I can see the other site from this one," he said Sunday evening. That property owner also was cited.

"People get complacent when it rains, but it's still really dry," Grambusch said.

Agencies responding to the fire were Silverton Fire District, Mt. Angel Fire, Drakes Crossing Fire, Marion County Fire District 1, Woodburn Fire, Canby Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry.

