WEST LINN, Ore. — A man who attempted to eradicate a yellow jacket nest by igniting a mix of gasoline and oil started a brush fire that burned nearly four acres in West Linn on Thursday.

Several 911 callers reported a large column of smoke along Southwest Shaeffer Road just before noon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews arrived and quickly extinguished the fire while also dealing with the wasps.

The man who started the fire told firefighters that shortly after he lit his flammable concoction, the winds quickly spread the fire and he couldn’t contain it.

“Because of the nature of our work, we uniquely, understand the incredible speed at which fire can spread, but I believe most people are unaware of the potential destruction fire can cause," said TVF&R Fire Marshal Steve Forster. "When dry vegetation, low humidity, and hot temperatures are added to the mix, we have conditions for extreme fire behavior. This can cause a small spark to become a big problem."

