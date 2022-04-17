Union Gospel Mission serves hundreds of meals to Portlanders on Easter Sunday

The nonprofit has made it an annual tradition to serve meals to those struggling on the holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Union Gospel Mission served hundreds on Easter Sunday to help people experiencing homelessness in the Portland area. The nonprofit has made it an annual tradition to serve meals to those struggling on the holiday.

In a news release, the Union Gospel Mission said about 300 meals would be handed out from its building on Northwest Third Avenue and West Burnside Street starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Another 600 meals are set to be delivered by a mobile outreach team to homeless camps throughout the metro area.

Each meal includes ham, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, a dinner roll, tropical fruit salad and dessert. To make this happen, the kitchen grew had to use about more than 200 pounds each of ham and scalloped potatoes.

"We do put in extra effort for the holidays," said Courtney Dodds, spokesperson for the Union Gospel Mission. "I think when you're experiencing homelessness, you're often separated from family and maybe don't have the means to celebrate in a way that you would have in the past. And so we want to provide something a little extra special for people on the holidays.

In addition to preparing 900 meals for those without a home, the Mission also prepared 250 food baskets for families who are housed but are unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.