Portland couple opens home to help Ukrainian family fleeing war zone

Mike and Nancy Teskey are helping their guests with meals, clothing, medical appointments and the visa process at the Embassy.

WARSAW, Poland — After spending years of their lives in Oregon, Mike and Nancy Teskey wanted to explore the world. They moved to Mozambique in 2018, then to Poland last year. When Russia started invading Ukraine, they didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Olga Zakrevska was home with her family when she heard and felt the horrors of war approach as Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

"When the missile struck the region where we live in Kyiv, my husband told me that 'it’s high time for you to save children,'" said Zakrevska.

In Ukraine, men between 18 and 60 years of age were barred from leaving the country. They were mandated to stay and fight or assist in other ways. Zakrevska had to leave her husband, brother, and father-in-law behind, knowing she may never see them again — a risk taken for the safety of her two children.

“Actually my husband told me 'this is your mission, this is your mission,'" said a tearful Zakrevska.

She gathered her 7-year-old-son, 14-year-old daughter and mother-in-law and together they boarded a train to Poland. The trip, Zakrevska said, was a nightmare. For her, the constant sound of bombs and missiles was not the scariest part of the journey — that came when the train had to make stops.

"I was afraid of somebody coming there and invading the train and doing something bad, like bombing," explained Zakrevska.

After 19 hours of traveling, they finally reached Poland. That was a major relief for the family. They knew there was hope across the border where former Portland residents Mike and Nancy Teskey were waiting for them.

"We picked them up and brought them here to our home, to our apartment," said Mike Teskey.

The couple had wanted a change of pace and left Oregon several years ago. They now live in Warsaw, Poland.

The Teskeys learned of Zakrevska's story from someone they knew in Portland. The couple opened their home and hearts; helping with meals, medical appointments and the visa process at the U.S. embassy in Warsaw.

"Which involves — how do they get out of Warsaw to the States, where they hope to be," said Mike Teskey.

They helped Zakrevska's daughter get to Vancouver, Washington on a tourist visa. She now lives with her aunt. Zakrevska hopes her son will join them soon. In the meantime, she’s working on getting visas for herself and mother-in-law.

Mike Teskey says there are a lot of the hoops and hurdles in the visa application process. Depending on the type of visa, prices range from $160 to around $600.

"We’re not actually very unique," said Mike and Nancy Teskey. "We are one of many, many families both at the American School of Warsaw and throughout Poland that are doing what they can to help people."

Regardless, Zakrevska and her family — one separated by war, but united by the love of strangers — call the Teskeys angels.