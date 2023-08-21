Large youth homeless camp in Southwest Portland braces for impending removal: ‘They need to give us housing'

The camp has become a magnet for young people who rely on Outside In, the homeless youth non-profit directly across the street. “Food every day is great. I wouldn't stay anywhere else if I had the choice,” Lucky said. “It's a much safer place. There's no meth or fentanyl use. There's no stealing. I haven't had anything stolen here,” added Aven, who also camps there. However, that sense of safety Aven described won't last long. The city of Portland posted the site for removal last week. “I think if they're going to sweep us, they need to give us housing. They need to give us house keys, but if they can't do that, they need to give us someplace better to stay than the side of the highway,” Aven said.

The city has posted this site for removal several times in the past with little follow-through. Every time it is posted, homeless advocates flood the area in protest.



“We're just a bunch of community members who come out to support the youth when they get posted by the city,” added one homeless advocate who asked to remain anonymous. On Monday morning, they brought coffee and breakfast for homeless people there and waited for Rapid Response to arrive.



Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office told KGW that city outreach crews have been to the camp in recent weeks, but they said many homeless people there don't take them up on offers for shelter. Turns out many are already on housing waitlists— like 21-year-old Rebeckah Haug who just moved into temporary housing.



“I kept being pushed around by case workers and told there wasn't enough funding for me to be anywhere,” she said. Haug waited seven months at the camp until she was bumped to the top of the list for medical reasons.



“I'm expecting a little boy December 17th,” she shared.



Seeing how vulnerable some like Haug are, the city has in the past just cleaned the site and allowed them to stay. However, this time they said the camp will be removed. Though, the mayor’s office didn't give an exact date.



“If I get swept, I’m just going to go sleep in the f*** woods with no kind of shelter at all for a few nights while my tent is being stored somewhere and then I’m going to set it right back up,” said Aven.