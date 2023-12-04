Portland Street Response directed to assist during homeless camp sweeps

Portland Street Response responds to mental and behavioral health calls that were typically handled by police. A majority of the calls deal with homeless people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp tucked underneath Morrison Bridge looks as if it’s been lived in for weeks. Taped on a cement pole within the camp's rubble is a green tag — a dreaded sign for the homeless people who stay here. It’s an illegal campsite notice from the city, giving the erstwhile residents just days to move.

“As soon as you see the post on your area, the paper that says you got to get out of here, X number of days, the whole anxiety in the area goes up,” said Daniel.

He's learned to avoid such anxieties by traveling light. Wednesday morning, all he had with him was a wooden pallet and a jacket.

“I’m used to staying moving, staying ready to move,” he said. “I just don’t collect too many things while I’m out here. I don’t get too attached to them.”

Daniel's philosophy stands in stark contrast to the people in the camp across the street. Portland’s Rapid Response Team was on day three of clearing the camp.

Soon mental and behavioral health specialists from Portland Street Response will be required to provide support to homeless people getting cleared. Typically, PSR teams respond to mental health calls that would have previously gone to police. Now, as directed by the chief of Portland Fire & Rescue, they are expanding their work to assist in sweeps.

“Their involvement is addressing the mental health crisis that is on scene at the same time,” said Rick Graves, spokesperson for the fire agency. “It’s an ever-changing landscape that we’re addressing we’re learning how to deal with it.”

A group at Portland State University has conducted regular reviews of Portland Street Response's progress since the program began in early 2021. In their most recent review, they say that Portland Street Response should “never be used to carry out sweeps, enforce camping bans, or require people go into shelter” adding it could jeopardize their trust with homeless people.

“They’re still not involved in city-wide sweeps — they’re involved in a mental health crisis that is occurring at a location where a sweep is also occurring, they are not involved in any of the sweep procedures,” said Graves.

Yet it’s the sweeps themselves that can be the catalyst for mental health crises, and one reason why people like Daniel are always on the move.

“I try and stay ready to, if I had to, imagine myself having like half an hour to pack up and carry my stuff,” Daniel said.

Portland Fire Bureau Commissioner Rene Gonzalez tells KGW in an email:

“Chief Boone’s directive brings all of Portland Fire and Rescue's divisions into alignment with existing city policy supporting Portland's unsheltered in the transition away from unsanctioned camping. Portland Street Response provides critical low-acuity mental and behavioral health services, and today’s decision supports that mission.”