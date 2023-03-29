Gov. Kotek commits more money to remove homeless camps from ODOT property

Gov. Tina Kotek directed ODOT to add an additional $600,000 in funding the city of Portland uses to remove homeless camps on ODOT rights of way.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The art of blending in is something Joanne Carter has perfected throughout her time on the streets. In full camouflage, she tries to keep her camp in Northeast Portland from standing out.

"Because the second you get comfortable, it seems like, is the second that they clear you," Carter said.

She has been homeless for about four years and during that period, city crews have cleared her camp numerous times.

"It was crazy for about two months. It went on like every week, a different little area was getting swept," Carter said.

In February, she moved her tent to a site off Interstate 5 near Delta Park, which is on property owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Around the same time, the city of Portland ran out of money to clear camps on ODOT rights of way.

Months later, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is now allowing more money to be spent on homeless camp site removals.

ODOT gives the city of Portland $2 million each year to remove camps on its land that falls within city limits. The city is responsible for managing the money, which is supposed to last them until June 30. But back in late January, that money ran out and put a pause on the majority of camp removals.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked Kotek for $1 million in additional funding to continue the camp removals. Kotek then directed ODOT to change its agreement with the city to add a one-time additional $600,000. Homeless camp removals are scheduled to start up again on April 1.

Kotek has said, while she isn't completely opposed to camp removals, she fears they are a waste of money when people are being moved from camp to camp instead of shelter or housing.

"I'll just migrate to the next spot like we did last time," Carter said, referring to what she would do if city crews clear her campsite.

Carter added that she would only take a shelter bed if there was a long-term solution attached.

"You know, I want a plan so I don't come back. I don't want to come back here," Carter said.