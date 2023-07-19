'It’s a work in progress': Portland releases results of 90-day reset plan in the Central Eastside

After three months, the city of Portland said that crews removed 321 homeless campsites and arrested 89 people in the Central Eastside, among other things.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Small clusters of tents fill bridge underpasses in Portland’s Central Eastside. But in other, more populated areas, it’s hard to find one for a few blocks — perhaps a result of the city’s 90-day reset plan aimed at the Central Eastside. It started in January 2023, and the results were released this week.

While they may look encouraging on paper, people like Merlyn McConnell, a street janitor for Central City Concern, still see the worst of it.

“Human feces, glass, anything you can imagine — at its worst that's what's there,” he said referring to what fills his rolling trash can.

The city focused on cleaning up the district in response to business owners pushing for change after an increase in crime and homelessness.

"One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint,” said Kim Malek, CEO and co-founder of Salt & Straw, during a meeting between business owners and city officials.

After the city focused on the area for three months, they reported the following results:

Graffiti removal: 73,755 total square feet

Campsite assessments: 836

Unsanctioned camp removals: 321

Portland Police response: 89 arrests, 23 stolen vehicles recovered and 19 firearms seized

Pounds of trash removed by SOLVE: 4,963

Area cleaned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation: 9,830 square feet

Lighting improvements: 220 trees wrapped with lights and activated throughout the district

“It's really nice to see because the east side is an important creative place for a lot of people,” said Julian Gaines, a Portland fine artist who has a studio in the Central Eastside. “As critical as a number of us are with how things are out here it's cool to see the city try to be constructive and change it.”

Though for some people, like McConnell, there are certain things that will never change.

“Trash is just not going to go away. It's just not,” he said.



Clare Briglio, executive director of Central Eastside Together, a group that represents and supports businesses in that area, said in a statement:

“We appreciate the City of Portland’s efforts to address safety, cleanliness, and accessibility in our District. We’ve come a long way but are not there yet. It’s a work in progress, and we’re on the right track. Our businesses and residents deserve credit for their patience and passion during this time – our local economy has been hard hit, and they continue to show up and believe in this district.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler added in a statement:

“The Central Eastside 90-Day Reset brought forth a renewed cooperation between the City of Portland and the business community in the district. The Enhanced Service District set priority areas in the district for cleaning, graffiti removal, and increased lighting. The results are clear: a safer and cleaner community where residents and business owners have a hand in restoring their neighborhood."