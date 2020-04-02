ALOHA, Ore. — A suspected drunk driver is accused of damaging property in Aloha during a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

"Lots of noise," said Tony Vandomelen.

Vandomelen's mailbox was destroyed. He put up a new one late Monday afternoon.

"No other damage to my place," he said. "I feel sorry for these people."

Vandomelen was referring to his neighbors. They woke up to even more damage than him. Benito Mata's car, parked along Southwest 214th Avenue, was totaled.

"Now I need to spend more money to get a car," said Mata. "It just sets you back."

Audrey Harris is just as frustrated. The vehicle responsible for damaging the car and mailbox ended up in her front yard.

"It's really disappointing," said Harris. "I put a lot of work into my yard."

Harris lost a wooden archway and two rose bushes, among other things.

"It's a little discouraging," she said.

The driver ran and hid under a trailer at nearby Curtis Trailers. Deputies found Jesus Daniel Garcia and booked him into the Washington County Jail on a number of charges including DUII, reckless driving, and hit and run.

"Keep him off the road," said Vandomelen. "Shouldn't be driving like that."

