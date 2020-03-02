PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language, images and depictions of brutal violence pertaining to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The fifth day of Jeremy Christian's trial got underway Monday with testimony regarding Christian's actions after he fled the stabbing scene.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard a TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated as the three men were chest-to-chest.

Fletcher shoved Christian twice, and Christian told him, "Hit me again, hit me again." Prosecutors say Christian then took a 4-inch knife from his shorts pocket and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best.

Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.

The defense and state submitted their opening arguments earlier in the week. Christian's lawyers argued their client used self-defense in the attack, because he felt like he was being assaulted by Fletcher.

Chase Robinson, a witness to the stabbing, took the stand Monday morning. He testified he ran after Christian when he fled the MAX platform after the attack.

Robinson testified he and several other passengers chased him as Christian crossed an overpass and went into a neighborhood.

Eventually, Christian stopped, turned around, saw the group, and pulled out his knife again.

"He grabbed his knife, approached us with vague threatening language pointed at [one of us], and then went down a path," Robinson said.

Next to testify was Edward Johnson, one of the Portland Police officers who responded to that neighborhood and eventually arrested Christian.

Johnson, an African American man, testified Christian said to him, "Tase me,n*****" as Johnson was holding a Taser.

Johnson added he knew Christian was talking to him because he was the only black officer on scene. Following the arrest, Johnson said he had to fill out a form about Christian. He said he did not check a box that inquired whether Christian had a mental illness.

