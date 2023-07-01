Hiker dies after fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

Authorities said a man fell while hiking at Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge early Saturday afternoon. He did not survive his injuries.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A man died after falling from a hiking trail at Oregon's Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge early Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Dispatchers received a report around 1:49 p.m. Saturday that a man had fallen from a trail at Multnomah Falls. MCSO deputies and Corbett Fire District responded to the scene and tried to find the man.

At around 3 p.m. authorities located the hiker and pronounced him dead. Officials said he died from injuries from the fall.

It's unclear if the man was hiking alone at the time of the fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

