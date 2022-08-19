Hiker dies after 100-foot fall from trail near Multnomah Falls

Authorities said that a woman fell while hiking with a group of friends and suffered a head injury near Wiesendanger Falls.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman died on Friday after falling 100-feet from a trail near Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a report around 1:15 p.m. that a woman had suffered a head injury after falling near Wiesendanger Falls, just upstream from the top of Multnomah Falls. Firefighters from the Corbett Fire District and sheriff's office deputies were heading to the area when dispatch received an update, notifying them that the woman's injuries were severe and bystanders had started CPR.

Firefighters parked at the Multnomah Falls Lodge and four of them hiked about 1.3 miles up from the trailhead to reach the hiker, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman had been hiking with a group of friends along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441. She fell an estimated 100 feet, Corbett Fire said.

The Multnomah County Search & Rescue team was activated to help the county Medical Examiner's office recover the hiker's body. TIPNW, which provides specially trained trauma intervention volunteers, was also dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources for those impacted by the hiker's death.

The hiker will not be identified until her family has been notified, the sheriff's office said.

