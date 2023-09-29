Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin evacuating students, staff due to 'direct threat of violence'

The Tigard-Tualatin School District said buses are en route to the school and parents whose children don't ride the bus need to pick up their children.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Students and staff at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin are being evacuated Friday morning due to a "direct threat of violence" to the school, the Tigard-Tualatin School District reported.

The district said buses are on their way to the school and that "parents with students who do not ride the bus need to make arrangements to pick up their students."

The district told KGW that on Thursday night, they received multiple reports from Safe Oregon about "concerning threats towards individuals and our school." The district said that they and Tualatin police decided those threats weren't credible, but this morning they received an email with "direct and detailed threats to staff and the school."

"Upon receiving that communication, we put the building on hold and began evacuation," the district told KGW.

The threat of violence comes after a video went viral on social media this week showing an incident between two students, though it has not been confirmed by the school district or police if the school closure and "direct threat of violence" are related to the video.

The video shows one student appear to grab another classmate in the hallway by her backpack, then slam her on the floor and hit her repeatedly before cursing at her and walking away. The student who was hit is seen getting up, and crying before saying, "I can't breathe."

The video prompted the district to release a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the situation shown in the video was "swiftly investigated by school administrators and turned over to law enforcement." The district said it is now considered a criminal investigation.

"We do not condone acts of violence, threats of violence, hate and bias actions, harassment and bullying," the district said.

The district also said the spreading of the video around the country was "inspiring false information and a focus and discourse on sexual identity."

Some on social media speculated the attack was done by a student who was transgender based on the student's appearance and clothes, but without confirmation. The video was amplified when it was shared by Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has spoken out against inclusion of trans athletes in sports. As of Friday morning it had reached more than 10 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Students and adults contributed to the sharing of this recording that exposed minors who were directly and indirectly involved without consent," the district said. "These acts have contributed to the trauma individuals and families are already experiencing."

Because everyone seen in the video are minors, the district said it would not provide more information to the public. "As minors, there are laws in place that protect their privacy," the district said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

