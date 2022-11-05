A Swiss watch, now stolen, was priceless to this Happy Valley man. Here's why

The owner is offering a reward for the rare Blancpain Swiss watch.

HAPPY VALLEY, Oregon — A Happy Valley man is trying to track down a rare watch, stolen last month during a home burglary.

On April 5, Rupert Fersch said he and his wife left their house around 6 p.m. When they came back a few hours later, they found their home had been ransacked, with several pieces of jewelry and valuables missing.

“All the drawers were ripped out, pulled out on the floor,” said Fersch. “They take away your feeling of safety in your house.”

Among the stolen items was a rare, limited edition watch made by Swiss watchmaker Blancpain.

“It means a lot to me because it was a gift from my father who is still alive in Switzerland,” said Fersch. “He is unfortunately not doing well.”

Fersch said the watch itself is worth around $35,000, but its sentimental value exceeds that.

“It was a big deal for him to give this to me,” said Fersch. “He always said, ‘You keep this for the next generation.’”

The watch is a Blancpain Villeret, with a brown leather band. It has several distinctive markings; the back is engraved with “No 194/300.” The back also features a handmade moon-shaped rotor. The watch face is rose gold, with a full calendar and moon phase display.

“I hope that it will show up and come back to me somehow,” said Fersch. “It would mean a lot to me to get it back.”