Portland theft investigation recovers one of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame's stolen guitars

While an earlier recovery of stolen music equipment proved not to be from the Hall of Fame, the investigation continues to yield more discoveries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigating a string of big-ticket burglaries have uncovered another cache of stolen items, including one of the signed guitars reported stolen from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in late February.

On Thursday, officers with the Central Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) and several other task forces served a search warrant in the 100 block of Northeast 117th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, following leads from the theft investigations.

The raid recovered one signed guitar from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, along with other items that had been reported stolen.

"This location had also been identified by East Precinct Officers as a center for chronic livability issues in recent weeks," the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a statement.

Later that same day, Central NRT served another warrant in the 16700 block of Southeast Amsigger Road in the town of Boring, Oregon. There investigators found more than $25,000 in stolen Yeti-brand products.

According to PPB, the Yeti items were stolen from a storage unit in lower Southeast Portland belonging to a Portland marketing and production company.

The latest search warrants stemmed from leads and tips surrounding a March 14 bust, PPB said, in which officers arrested 40-year-old Eric Michael Lamberton. While officers recovered a cache of guitars and music memorabilia, they later found out that it did not include any of the items stolen from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame's storage unit.

Music gear recovered in this earlier stage of the investigation was instead linked to a Nov. 2021 burglary in Washington County. Those items were valued at more than $100,000.

"Central NRT has since been in contact with the rightful owner and Washington County law enforcement partners," PPB said.

Anyone tips about this investigation is asked to contact NRT through crimetips@portlandoregon.gov