Police activity prompts gun scare at Washington Square Mall

TIGARD, Ore. — A large police presence at Washington Square Mall triggered rumors of a possible shooting on the premises Friday evening.
Around 7 p.m., Tigard police got a call about a disturbance possibly involving a weapon at the mall, located at 9585 SW Washington Square Rd. near Highway 217.
During the response, some speculated on social media that there was a shooting at the mall.
"This was not a shooting. No reports of shots fired," police told KGW in an email.
Police said people were detained in connection with the disturbance, but they have since been released.
An employee who works at the mall said first responders also went to the mall to help a woman who suffered a heart attack, but the incidents did not appear related.