Police activity prompts gun scare at Washington Square Mall

TIGARD, Ore. — A large police presence at Washington Square Mall triggered rumors of a possible shooting on the premises Friday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Tigard police got a call about a disturbance possibly involving a weapon at the mall, located at 9585 SW Washington Square Rd. near Highway 217.

During the response, some speculated on social media that there was a shooting at the mall.

"This was not a shooting. No reports of shots fired," police told KGW in an email.

Police said people were detained in connection with the disturbance, but they have since been released.