Teen dies in hospital days after Gresham shooting

The 16-year-old victim was critically injured in the Sept. 24 shooting. Police said Tuesday that they had identified another teen as the suspect and arrested them.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A teen who was critically wounded in a shooting in Gresham last week has died at the hospital, police announced Thursday. The news comes two days after police arrested a suspect in the shooting, also a teen.

Police responded to the shooting on the afternoon of Sept. 24 near the intersection of Northeast Division Street and Northeast Burnside Road, according to an initial news release from the Gresham Police Department. Police said one victim was taken to a hospital.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Alexander Ortiz De Jesus in a subsequent press release on Tuesday, and said he had been critically injured and remained hospitalized. They also announced that a 15-year-old suspect had been identified and arrested Sunday morning, and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

In a new press release Thursday, police said Ortiz De Jesus had died of his injuries overnight at the hospital, making the shooting case a homicide investigation. The suspect remains in custody and will now also be charged with murder, police said.

"Today the entire Gresham community is mourning the loss of a young life. Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and friends as they navigate this tragic event," Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg said in a statement. "I would also like to express my gratitude to the first responders, investigators, and community partners involved in the ongoing investigation for their dedication and tireless efforts in seeking justice for Alexander. Their commitment to our community's safety is unwavering."

Police said Tuesday that a nearby car was also struck by gunfire during the Sept. 24 shooting, but have not released any further information about the circumstances of the incident.