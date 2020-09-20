As Oregon grapples with fighting fires statewide, Gov. Brown issues budget line vetoes that would have taken money away from vital wildfire resources.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown took swift action vetoing $63 million from the state's budget in order to protect wildfire fighting efforts and resources for the communities affected.

In a letter to the speaker of the Oregon House, Tina Kotek, and senate president, Peter Courtney, Gov. Brown announced her proposed budget veto plans on Sept. 14.

The specific budget line veto items came down Saturday in a separate letter from Gov. Brown to the secretary of state, Bev Clarno.

Brown said Oregon is facing multiple unprecedented events including the global pandemic, structural racism, widespread unemployment and wildfires.

Since the wildfires have significantly affected the state and its' resources, Brown said she is quickly working to navigate these multiple crises.

One of the first actions she is taking will help mitigate the suffering and loss for Oregonians who lost everything in the fires.

By allocating necessary money and resources to specific agencies assisting with fighting fires and wildfire management in Oregon, Brown says it will immediately help those who need it most. Brown is also working to get reimbursement from FEMA for additional wildfire costs and resources Oregon communities need at this time.

Oregonians affected by wildfires in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties can register for assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.