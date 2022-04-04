Gates woman recognized as one of USA Today's Women of the Year

Cindy Chauran was recognized for launching the Santiam Wildfire Relief Fund to help wildfire survivors. Chauran and her family lost their home in the 2020 wildfires.

GATES, Ore. —

Almost two years after destructive wildfires changed lives forever in the Santiam Canyon, survivors are in various stages of rebuilding. Many people have worked not only to move themselves forward but help others along the way.

One of those people is Gates resident Cindy Chauran. She was just named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year for 2022. Chauran is the Oregon Honoree.

KGW first spoke with Chauran and her family in September of 2020. They had just found out their home in Gates had burned down. Now, a little over a year and a half later, her family is in the middle of rebuilding



“That's what we really wanted, was nice and open,” said Chauran as she showed KGW around her new home.



Chauran and her family have come a long way since Labor Day weekend of 2020, when wildfires tore through the Santiam Canyon.



“It was never anything we ever thought we would have to go through,” Chauran said.

It's taken a lot of work to get to where they are now. She said her husband Bryan is doing pretty much all of the rebuild on his own and like many other families, they’ve had to overcome some challenges.

“Building prices were so expensive. Cleanup took a long time like so many other people and we had to have our plans, I think, drawn up twice and re-engineered,” said Chauran. She said plans had to be redone because they’d realize it would cost too much.



Now their new home is in the homestretch. Chauran hopes it will be done by July.

To top it off, Chauran is now one of USA Today's Women of the Year. The women who were awarded the honor are being recognized for their resilience, strength and drive to help their communities.

“It's pretty amazing to be even thought to even be in that group. I was kind of in shock of it,” Chauran said.

The story begins in the days and weeks after the fire when Chauran began receiving donations from family and friends. Rather than use them for her own needs, she donated the money to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund. She and her friend Deana Freres created the nonprofit quickly to help wildfire survivors in the Santiam Canyon. So far, it has raised nearly $4 million.



“I just had an idea. I had an idea of what I wanted to happen,” said Chauran.



While Chauran is humbled by the award, she doesn't feel it's hers alone. She said the community in the canyon is close, like family.



“I think everybody kind of felt like it was their award too because we were all in this together […] It never felt like it was just me. I felt like it was us,” Chauran said.

“I think everybody had a little hand and they knew it.”



Chauran said she’s grateful for the Santiam Service Integration Team, which works closely with the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund. The Service Integration Team works with wildfire survivors who need help and has case managers available to assist them.