Former U.S. Olympian and Oregon City resident accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

Richard Fellers trained the alleged victim's horse.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The name Richard Fellers might ring a bell. KGW profiled the equestrian in July 2012, just days before Fellers competed in the Summer Olympics in London. Fellers is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Officers arrested Fellers, 61, Monday on four counts of second degree sexual abuse. Authorities said Fellers had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old rider. KGW learned Fellers trained the girl's horse. The alleged sexual abuse happened in the girl's Southwest Portland apartment.

Fellers lives in Oregon City. Neighbors were shocked to learn of the allegations.

"It's concerning," said John Childs. "Innocent until proven guilty but we'll be following the story for sure."

Meanwhile, the victim released a statement through her Florida-based legal team.

"Though there are things that happened to me that I can never get back, I am relieved and grateful to see that my truth, The Truth, was heard, understood, and believed," she said. "The power in me has been restored by protecting others and ensuring that no one else will be scarred by this same experience."