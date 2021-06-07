Washington County man arrested for sex abuse; more victims sought

Henry Stephen “Steve” Bauer, 58, was indicted by a grand jury last month on four counts of first-degree sex abuse.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore — A Washington County man was arrested last week on sex abuse charges and investigators “strongly believe” there are more victims who have not come forward.

Henry Stephen “Steve” Bauer, 58, was indicted by a grand jury last month on four counts of first-degree sex abuse. Washington County detectives arrested Bauer at his home on June 2.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Bauer in March after a woman reported that he sexually abused her when she was a child.

Detectives learned Bauer has a long history of volunteering with organizations that gave him access to children. Bauer was removed as a Boy Scout leader in 1993 amid abuse allegations, the sheriff’s office said.

Bauer has connections to the following organizations:

Boy Scouts of America Troops 1 and 150 (1970s-1993)

Alpenrose Dairyville

Neah-Kah-Nie High School (2009-2012)

Portland Revels (2013-2021)

Rockaway Beach Police Department (volunteer until 2017)

Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA)