McMinnville pizzeria and theater damaged by early morning fire

Fire crews stopped the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses, though buildings next door sustained smoke damage.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — 3rd Street Pizza Company, a pizzeria and movie theater in McMinnville, was damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to neighboring businesses, though the two businesses on either side of the pizzeria suffered smoke damage.

McMinnville Fire Department Fire Marshal Ty Darby said he expects the two next-door businesses, NW Food & Gifts and Cabana Club, to be closed for at least a couple weeks because of the smoke damage.

The fire started Wednesday shortly after 5:20 a.m. at 3rd Street Pizza Company, located at 433 Northeast 3rd Street in McMinnville. The building sustained "a lot of fire damage," the fire department said, noting that the flames spread through the building and vented out through the roof.

Because of the close proximity to other businesses along Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville Fire requested help from neighboring agencies. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.

Darby credited Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and fire crews from Dayton, Carlton, Amity and Sheridan with help in putting out the fire.

"We had a great response from all our neighboring agencies and we got a quick stop on the fire," Darby said. "The fire is out and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3rd Street Pizza Company opened on Northeast 3rd Street in McMinnville more than 20 years ago. It's a hybrid restaurant and movie theater, with the Moonlight Theater located in the same building.

