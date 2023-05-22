'I'm truly sorry': Arsonist sentenced to two years in prison for 2019 fire

Allen Singerhouse expressed remorse during his sentencing hearing Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge on Monday sentenced a man to two years in prison for starting a fast-moving grass fire that destroyed two buildings and damaged several others in 2019.

Allen Singerhouse apologized to the people whose property was destroyed or damaged. He also thanked the prosecutor for her professionalism. Singerhouse even thanked the police detective who interrogated him after his arrest all those years ago. Singerhouse said the detective counseled him and helped him turn his life around for the better.

Singerhouse started the fire on August 26th, 2019 at an abandoned driving range near Northeast 85th and Siskiyou, not far from McDaniels High School. The fire spread quickly due to the wind that day. One townhome and one building were destroyed. Several other townhomes and buildings were damaged to the tune of $2 million.

Detectives said surveillance videos helped them identify Singerhouse as the suspect. He pleaded guilty in early May. A judge sentenced him to two years in prison.

A crime like this typically results in a four to five year prison sentence, but the prosecutor and defense attorneys say Singerhouse, who was addicted to meth at the time, never intended for the fire he started to get out of hand like it did. Additionally, Singerhouse has done a lot to better himself and he is remorseful for his actions.

"I'd like to apologize to those impacted by my reckless decisions that day," Singerhouse said in court. "Those poor decisions destroyed property and put innocent lives in danger, not only the homeowners but the firefighters in general and for that I'm truly sorry. I thank God nobody was injured that day."

Singerhouse says when his two year prison sentence is over he plans to live an active role in his community, specifically his recovery community.