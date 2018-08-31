CARSON, Wash. — A wildfire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning in Carson, Washington, in the southeast area of town, according to Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown.

Photos: Wildfire burns in Carson

Photos: Wildfire burns in Carson

The fire has burned about 10-15 acres of grass and timber, Brown said. Most volunteer fire agencies in the area are fighting the blaze. The fire is burning under Bonneville Power Administration towers, making it difficult for crews to receive aerial support since water can’t be dropped on the towers, Brown said.

The fire is burning near some structures, but no structures have been lost, according to Brown. He also said no one has been injured.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KGW