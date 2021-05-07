1 dead after car crashes into power pole in NE Portland

There was a second person in the car who was injured but is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed when the car they were in crashed into a power pole in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash happened at 11:42 p.m. at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Killingsworth Street.

The crash caused enough damage to the power pole to threaten power lines. Utility crews are making repairs, and all traffic has been blocked in that intersection.