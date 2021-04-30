No counties in extreme risk category, 24 counties at high risk

Beginning Friday, May 7, indoor dining will reopen and more people can be inside gyms or indoor entertainment spaces.

SALEM, Ore. — All Oregon counties have moved out of the extreme risk category, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. The new risk levels will go into effect on Friday, May 7.

For any county to go into the extreme risk category, there have to be 300 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. There also must be a 15% increase in the seven-day hospitalization average over the past week. The statewide seven-day hospitalization increase dropped below that 15%, so the state no longer meets the metrics to have counties in the extreme risk category.

“Let me be clear: across the state, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are still high, and Oregon is not out of the woods yet," Gov. Brown said in a release on Tuesday. "However, we have met the hospitalization metric established by our health experts for counties to return to high risk. From the beginning, I have said that returning counties to the Extreme Risk level was about preserving hospital capacity and saving lives. With our statewide hospitalization rate stabilizing, our hospitals should have the capacity to continue treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and other serious medical conditions in the coming weeks."

Based on the numbers released Tuesday, Brown said she would keep her commitment to Oregonians and return all counties in extreme risk to high risk.

"With Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated each week, my expectation is that we will not return to Extreme Risk again for the duration of this pandemic," the governor said.

The updated risk levels will be in effect through May 13:

High risk (24 counties)

Baker (Moved from Extreme)

Benton

Clackamas (Moved from Extreme)

Clatsop

Columbia (Moved from Extreme)

Crook (Moved from Extreme)

Deschutes (Moved from Extreme)

Douglas (Moved from Moderate)

Grant (Moved from Extreme)

Jackson (Moved from Extreme)

Jefferson

Josephine (Moved from Extreme)

Klamath (Moved from Extreme)

Lane (Moved from Extreme)

Lincoln

Linn (Moved from Extreme)

Malheur (Moved from Moderate)

Marion (Moved from Extreme)

Multnomah (Moved from Extreme)

Polk(Moved from Extreme)

Umatilla

Wasco (Moved from Extreme)

Washington

Yamhill





Moderate risk (4 counties)

Coos (Moved from High)

Curry

Hood River (Moved from High)

Tillamook

Lower risk (8 counties)

Gilliam

Harney

Lake

Morrow

Sherman

Union

Wallowa

Wheeler

“I know this will bring relief to many across the state. However, the lifting of Extreme Risk health and safety measures comes with great personal responsibility for us all," Gov. Brown said. "If Oregonians continue to keep up their guard, follow high risk health and safety measures, and get vaccinated as fast as possible, we should see our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates decline. I’d like to thank Oregonians for taking this surge seriously for the last several weeks. It’s because of you that our hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

“Today, we also received the welcome news from the Biden-Harris administration that they will be reallocating unused vaccines to the states that need them. Oregon will ask for the maximum allowed, which will help us to get shots in arms faster. Vaccinations are still our best path to protecting our loved ones, and staying on track to fully reopen our economy by the end of June.”

Last week, Brown said counties moving to extreme risk will stay at that level for a maximum of three weeks and can move to a lower risk level if their case rates improve and that updated risk levels would be announced weekly for at least the next two weeks.

In counties in the high risk category, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place. For a complete list of rules for every risk category, see the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart below:

Indoor social gatherings have a limit of 6 people, outdoor have a limit of 8

Indoor dining is allowed but takeout is highly recommended.

Indoor capacity cannot exceed 25% or 50 people, whichever is smaller

Outdoor dining is allowed but is capped at 120 people

Indoor full-contact sports are allowed with guidance requirements

Retail stores can have 50% capacity and curbside pickup is encouraged

Offices are encouraged to continue remote work if possible

Read the full list of rules for each risk category below:

Last Friday, Brown defended her decision to move counties into the extreme risk category, saying she "chose to save lives."

"I was presented with data showing two paths Oregon could take," Brown said. "One in which we took no additional action and stood by while more people die from this disease, or another that required a temporary tightening of restrictions for certain counties but could save hundreds of lives and prevent as many as 450 hospitalizations over the next three weeks."

The move to extreme risk has frustrated small business owners and county leaders. Dozens of county commissioners signed a letter last week asking Brown to back off the new restrictions because of the harm they'd inflict on businesses. The high risk designation has taken some of the pressure off of businesses allowing for some indoor dining and up to 25% capacity at most businesses and gyms.

Brown said the same scientific modeling she viewed before making her decision to move counties to extreme risk also showed that Oregon can get ahead of the COVID variants in the next few weeks based on current vaccination rates.