One worker dies, another injured in explosion and fire at seed cleaning facility near Silverton

SILVERTON, Ore. — One worker died and another was injured after an explosion and fire inside a seed cleaning facility near Silverton Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. and sent a plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen from miles away. The facility is located south of Silverton on Riches Road NE.

Firefighters believe a dust explosion spread the fire throughout the building’s second floor, which was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Workers told firefighters that one person was trapped on the second floor. That person was later found dead.

Another worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that firefighters said were not life-threatening.

No firefighters were injured.