In the wake of a Mount St. Helens rescue, here are expert tips on surviving in the wilderness – A former Boy Scout ate bees and berries to stay alive six nights. Survival teacher Shawn Mullen says there's lots more to eat, starting with the inner liner of bark. Check out his other tips.

A woman was sexually assaulted on the Fanno Creek trail in Washington County – On July 19, at about 4:30 p.m. a woman was walking on the trail near the Garden Home Recreation Center when she was dragged into bushes. "This is a terrifying situation, we obviously want to capture this person," says Deputy Jeff Talbot of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Experts warn of a Northwest future with more wildfire smoke and health issues a norm – “The past three years we've had 10 times the incidents we've had in the past two decades,” says Ali Mirzakhalili of the DEQ. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Paul Lewis says checking air quality will become part of a daily routine.

Here is your week at a glance forecast:

