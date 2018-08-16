Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Washington County last month.

On July 19, at about 4:30 p.m. a 28-year-old woman was walking on the Fanno Creek Trail near the Garden Home Recreation Center when she was approached by an unknown man and initially engaged in small talk, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.

Fanno Creek Trail

The sheriff’s office says the man then grabbed her and pulled her off the trail into the brush where he repeatedly assaulted her before she could get away.

"This is a terrifying situation, we obviously want to capture this person," Deputy Jeff Talbot, Washington County Sheriff's Office said. "We have done thorough interviews with the victim we've collected physical evidence and we've compiled a composite sketch of the suspect."

The man is described as a darker-skinned Caucasian male between 40 to 50 years old. He was clean-shaven and had long, dark hair. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored pants, a gray T-shirt, and brown flip-flops. He had no visible scars, marks, or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

