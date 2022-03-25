Officer Dan Rocha, 41, had served with the Everett Police Department since 2017 and lived in the community for over a decade.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer was killed by a 50-year-old man during an altercation, according to police.

Officer Dan Rocha, 41, served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade.

A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said Rocha contacted the suspect because of "suspicious activity" in the parking lot of a Starbucks.

The suspect shot at Rocha several times, according the spokesperson. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the spokesperson. Investigators believe Rocha died from his gunshot wounds.

Everett police then located the suspect and a pursuit began. It ended in a multi-vehicle crash at 35th Street and Rucker Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the hospital, according to police. A spokesperson for SMART said the suspect was not seriously injured. He will be released from the hospital and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Broadway is closed from 12th Avenue to Tower Street for the investigation, according to a Snohomish County response team. It could remain closed overnight into Saturday.

The investigation in Rocha's death will be handled by SMART, according to Everett police.

Everett police said details about Rocha's memorial service would be released soon.

Rocha is survived by his wife and two sons.

During the incident, Everett Community College officials confirmed they went on lockdown after reports of a shooting at a nearby Starbucks. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Washington State University Everett campus closed out of an abundance of caution, the university tweeted. Everyone was asked to leave the building at 915 N Broadway, but the university said there was no immediate threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.