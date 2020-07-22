Portland e-scooter ridership skyrockets after COVID-19 outbreak

E-scooter companies say more people are riding scooters now than before the coronavirus lockdown.

PORTLAND, Oregon — When the coronavirus pandemic first started, and Oregon was put under a stay-at-home order, ridership of buses, Max trains and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, plummeted. They still haven't recovered with just a fraction of the normal ridership feeling comfortable enough to take them again.

However, according to Portland's four e-scooter companies, ridership has roared back and then some, to well beyond pre-pandemic levels.

First though, let's talk about cleanliness and sanitation, because many certainly have qualms about touching a public surface, left out in the open for anything to happen to on a good day, aside from during a pandemic. But Portland's 4 e-scooter companies are doing various levels of regular sanitation.

We bumped into Crystal Thomas downtown one morning. She works for Spin scooters. By 8:00 o'clock every morning, she has to have 15% of their 950 scooters parked east of the 205 freeway as part of the city's equity clause.

She hauls 60 at a time in her work van to go re-charge and sanitize at their warehouse.

"We spray down every scooter. It's a bleach and water solution, very basic but very strong and efficient." Thomas says she sprays them when she puts them in the van, and then they are sprayed with disinfectant at the warehouse before they're brought back to the streets.

Bolt has gone even further, applying handlebar and brake lever stickers that attract UV light to oxidize bacteria, effectively self-cleaning when in the sunshine.

"The people riding our scooters can understand and appreciate where they're putting their hands, are the cleanest places on the scooters," VP of Operations at Bolt, Will Nicholas, said. Not all Bolt scooters have those sticker wraps yet. We spotted several downtown that didn't have them. They're working to get the entire fleet covered in a month's time.

Bolt says because they use snap-on replaceable batteries, workers are sanitizing each scooter more often then the competition, and in some cases between rides, each time they put on new batteries.

RIDERSHIP

Like you would expect, e-scooter ridership plummeted when the stay-at-home orders came down. Nobody was going anywhere. Nobody wanted to touch public surfaces.

"But since early June, we've seen a steady increase that's outpaced the ridership that we saw at the end of 2019 and early 2020," said Nicholas of Bolt.

There are more scooters being used and offered now, than before the pandemic. Crystal Thomas says Spin had 600 scooters in Pdx last year. Now they're up to 1,000.

Lime had about 300 on the roads when we checked their app on a Thursday morning. Bolt has just under 200 in the Rose City. Razor has hundreds too. And on their app, at the bottom is a dialogue box reading: "By order of the City, riding is temporarily prohibited between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. in certain areas of downtown Portland." It's because of the protests. The scooters just won't work in that small geo-fenced area.

Bottom line, bring your own wipes and hand sanitizer, but know that riding the streets solo is back and stronger than ever.