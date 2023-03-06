'This is what Portland is about': Portland’s Rose Festival gets dazzling with the Starlight Parade

The parade has been around since the early 1900's and is known for the marching bands and light adorned floats.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the streets of Portland waiting for all the action. Some of them got here hours before the festivities began.

It started with the Starlight Run, a 5K race known more for its costumed participants than its fast times.

“I notice some of the runners are exhausted but there are smiles. I like the costumes it’s cool” said one parade attender.



The Starlight Run was just the warm-up. The main event is the Starlight Parade.

It's been around since the early 1900's. Many of these people are repeat attendees.

One woman sitting along Broadway with her son said “I think it's great for the kids. I remember the lights, crowds and floats, all family fun it's great”

From the marching bands to floats decorated with lights, colorful clowns and some interesting performers. There is something for everyone.

The Grand Marshal this year, Poison Waters, one of Portland’s most popular and well-known performers.

The Starlight Parade is something that makes people come back year after year. One man who estimated that he’s been to the parade 45 times summed it up this way.

“This is a good event. This is good energy, this is not all the negativity and the hate, this is what Portland is about”.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections