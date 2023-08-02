New details released on hospitalized Washington County deputy one week after shooting

Deputy Charles Dozé was shot a total of seven times, including twice in the head. He lost his left eye and multiple teeth.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Dozé is still recovering in the hospital, one week after he was shot while serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Tualatin. The sheriff's office released a photo of Dozé in the hospital, along with new details about his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Dozé was shot a total of seven times last Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. He was shot three times in his upper torso, but his body armor stopped each of those bullets. He was also shot in both arms, breaking his left and right upper arm bones. Dozé was also shot twice in the head, losing his left eye and multiple teeth. He also has a graze wound about six inches down the ride side of his head.

The sheriff's office said he has multiple surgeries ahead of him.

On July 26, Dozé was delivering an eviction notice at the Forest Rim Apartment complex in Tualatin when a suspect, later identified as Kristafer James Graves, shot through the door and hit him, according to Beaverton police. A deputy returned fire after Graves began shooting, police said. Law enforcement officials have not said which deputy shot back.

All of the deputies who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Graves was found dead in the apartment bathroom with a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials have also not released any new information about whether Graves' gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if he was hit by a deputy.

"Deputy Dozé and his family want to thank the community for their outpouring of support and let everyone know how much he and his family appreciate the love they have received," the sheriff's office said in a news release.