Daylight Saving Time starts March 14. Is this the last time Oregon ‘springs forward’?

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Daylight Saving Time approaches, we've been asked this question a lot: Is this the last time Oregonians will “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins? The short answer is no.

Oregonians will turn their clocks forward Sun., March 14, at 2 a.m.

Almost two years ago, Oregon legislators passed a bill that would keep Oregon on Daylight Saving Time (DST) all year round.

California and Washington have also passed bills and ballot measures to do the same thing. In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee signed that bill in May 2019. In California, voters approved a measure to make DST permanent in fall 2019. So, the region just needs to get a congressional stamp of approval.