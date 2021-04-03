x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Daylight Saving Time starts March 14. Is this the last time Oregon ‘springs forward’?

Almost two years ago, Oregon legislators passed a bill that would keep most of the state on Daylight Saving Time all year round.
Credit: anaumenko - stock.adobe.com
Oregon 'springs forward' on March 14.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Daylight Saving Time approaches, we've been asked this question a lot: Is this the last time Oregonians will “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins? The short answer is no.

Oregonians will turn their clocks forward Sun., March 14, at 2 a.m.

Almost two years ago, Oregon legislators passed a bill that would keep Oregon on Daylight Saving Time (DST) all year round.

California and Washington have also passed bills and ballot measures to do the same thing. In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee signed that bill in May 2019. In California, voters approved a measure to make DST permanent in fall 2019. So, the region just needs to get a congressional stamp of approval.

If and when that day comes, most of Oregon would no longer “fall back” in November. Because it is in the Mountain Time Zone, Malheur County in Eastern Oregon would be the only place in the state that would not follow this plan.

RELATED: What to know about standard time and daylight saving time

RELATED: What are the health benefits to napping?