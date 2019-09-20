Battalion Chief Mike Zainfeld's body was escorted to the Thurston County Coroner's office after he died in the line of duty, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Zainfeld was a 20-year veteran of the Cowlitz 2, a fire department in Cowlitz County.

Zainfeld leaves behind two teenage sons and a wife.

“This hurts. We will remember Mike, his family, and what they contributed to our organization. They’re a big part of where we are today," said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Dave LaFave. "I believe Mike would want us to move forward together. We will support each other and his family as we all get through this loss.”

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and his German Shepard, Max. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, flying his drone and history books.