Man who fatally shot woman at Vancouver PeaceHealth building was there for an appointment, court docs say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Minutes before shooting and killing a young woman in the lobby of a Vancouver medical office building, 58-year-old Douglas Moore had become upset after arriving too early for an appointment, according to Vancouver police.

Liliya Zagariya, 20, was working the front desk of an office building adjacent to the PeaceHealth Medical Center on Northeast 87th Avenue and East Mill Plain Boulevard when she was shot on Dec. 22 just before 1 p.m., police said.

A probable cause affidavit says Moore had gone to the office building for a post-operative appointment. An employee told him he was a couple hours early and that he would need to wait until his scheduled appointment time.

At that point, Moore "became agitated and left," the affidavit says. The employee estimated this encounter happened between 12:20 and 12:50 p.m.

A short time later, police got a 911 call about two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, the affidavit says. There was no information about the shooter's whereabouts, but police officers were told the shooter had dropped his gun on the floor.

Investigators later determined that Moore was actually the suspect and Zagariya was his sole victim. Both were transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.