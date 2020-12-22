Two injured in shooting at Vancouver clinic near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

Two people were injured and taken to the nearby PeaceHealth emergency department. There is no danger to the public, officials said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a medical facility near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Both were immediately taken to the nearby PeaceHealth emergency room for treatment, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The victims' conditions and identities were not released. But there is no longer any danger to the public, said PeaceHealth spokesperson Randy Querin.

Police were called to the shooting just after 1 p.m. at 505 NE 87th Ave. Security officers put the nearby PeaceHealth campus into modified lockdown, with most entrances closed.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Querin said, "The situation is now safely contained, and both the 505 building and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center are all clear, no longer in lockdown."

Querin said facilities inside the 505 Building include a vision center, oncology clinic, maternal fetal medicine, family medicine and a sleep disorders clinic.