One climber dead, another rescued from Mt. Hood following 200-foot fall

CCSO said in a news release that the climbing conditions during the rescue were challenging due to the depth of the snow, avalanche conditions and winds blowing between 50-70 mph. Sunday night, rescuers tried to get to the climbers by crossing the upper Reid Glacier and climbing the couloir but were unable to reach them. Rescuers ran into strong wind gusts that knocked them off their feet. The wind, in conjunction with low visibility and deep snow, made rescuers try a different route.



At around 11:40 p.m. on March 6, a climbing team made it within 700 feet of the climbers but were, again, unable to reach them due to the poor climbing conditions and avalanche danger. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said it could not deploy a military helicopter to help with the rescue on March 6 due to the weather.



On March 7, a number of teams including PMR, the Crag Rats, Mountain Wave, AMR's Reach and Treat Team, the 304th Rescue Squadron, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office (which also provided an airplane to aid searchers), Clackamas County Search & Rescue (CSAR), Corvallis Mountain Rescue, and the Oregon Army National Guard (providing a helicopter and crew) were involved in the rescue mission.



Though high winds continued to be an issue, the heightened visibility in the daylight allowed a team to reach the climbers by summitting the mountain and going down the west side of Mt. Hood to where the climbers were above the Hourglass bottleneck at the top of the Leuthold Couloir.



When they reached the climbers, one was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition. Due to the continuing hazardous and challenging conditions, rescuers evacuated the climber in critical condition and left the body of the other climber, though rescuers plan to mount a recovery mission when weather conditions improve.

