Two teens die of suspected fentanyl overdoses, per Portland police

PPB said officers responded to two suspected teen overdoses where M30s, or fentanyl pills, were present.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has released preliminary information on two death investigations of teens they believe to be linked to fentanyl pills commonly called “M30s.”



On March 6, PPB officers responded to a suspected overdose of a teenager who was in the possession of M30s. The following day, officers responded to another suspected overdose of a teen who had pills similar to the ones found in the possession of the first teen.



PPB’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit is working with a number of local and federal law enforcement partners including Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office to track down the source of these pills in hopes of preventing another death. While it has not been confirmed that these deaths are overdoses, the medical examiner is working on a toxicology report which can take a number of days.



PPB has released the photo below of M30 pills. The agency said in a news release that if someone sees these pills, they should not handle them and should call authorities immediately.

“The loss of the life of a child is beyond tragic, especially when it is suspected to be through something that is so preventable,” said acting Chief Mike Frome. “We will do everything we can to further this investigation, but we also need the community’s assistance in spreading the word that these illegal pills can kill. Even just one pill is lethal.”

Multnomah County has information on prevention, intervention and how to talk to your children about accidental overdoses. You can find that information here.