Students at Alder Creek Middle School walk out over allegations against substitute

Kelli Rhea, principal of the school, wrote in a letter to parents that "some students are protesting about allegations levied against a substitute employee."

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Students at Alder Creek Middle School in Milwaukie walked out of class Friday morning and staged a protest in response to allegations levied against a substitute.

In a letter sent Thursday night to Alder Creek Middle School families and students, Kelli Rhea, principal at the school, wrote that she was "informed about a concern related to an adult who has taught at our school." Rhea said the school takes the allegations "very seriously" and an investigation is underway.

"The adult in question will not be on campus while we conduct the investigation," Rhea said in the letter.

In a follow-up letter Friday morning, Rhea said students at the walkout and protest were "being supervised by staff and everyone is safe." She wrote that "some students are protesting about allegations levied against a substitute employee." In Friday's letter, she reiterated that an investigation has been started and the substitute "is no longer on campus."

Rhea, the school and the district have not reported what the allegations are and KGW has not been able to confirm the nature of the allegations against the substitute.

In Friday's letter, Rhea wrote that students attending the walkout and protest will be marked absent and the school is encouraging them to return to class. She also wrote that she will provide more information to families of students later Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

