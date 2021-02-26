Worker fatally crushed by excavator in Boring, deputies say

The incident involved two employees with Raz Construction Co. who were working on a project, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

BORING, Ore. — A person working for a construction crew in Clackamas County died Thursday morning after they were crushed by an excavator, according to authorities.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Amisigger Road in Boring. The location is a site of a blueberry field operated by Townsend Farms, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said. The incident involved two employees with Raz Construction Co. who were working on a project, according to the sheriff’s office.

One worker reported backing up an excavator and hitting a bump. The worker then exited the excavator and discovered the other worker had been crushed beneath the excavator treads, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews from American Medical Response and Clackamas Fire District #1 responded to render air. Paramedics pronounced the worker dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.