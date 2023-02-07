Central Library in downtown Portland to close for much of 2023

Construction on the Central Library began in 2022 as part of a library building bond. The renovation process is expected to last through most of the year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting March 11, the Central Library in downtown Portland will close to complete a major renovation project. The closure is expected to last through most of 2023.

Construction on the Central Library, located on Southwest 10th Street, began in 2022 as part of a library building bond. The building was closed for three months for the first phase of upgrades and reopened in late October.

During the second phase, crews will finish a number of projects including building two new outdoor public terraces and meeting spaces, remodeling restrooms and updating furniture.

"Multnomah County Library is hard at work to transform public library spaces to better serve this diverse community," said Vailey Oehlke, the director of libraries, in a news release. "Central Library is known as 'Portland’s Crown Jewel' and we take pride in our obligation to make it a space that is useful, relevant and welcoming in keeping with its historic legacy as our community grows and needs change."

The library will open a new pop-up space on Southwest Washington Street and Southwest 5th Street for people who need access to technology services and internet.



No reopening date has been set, but Multnomah County Library said the Central Library could reopen around November or December.