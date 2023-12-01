Popular Newport sea lion docks destroyed during winter storm

Tourists can now only see the sea lions from a distance, as they now congregate on rocks farther out in the water.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The sea lion docks in Newport, a popular Oregon coast tourist attraction, were broken during December's winter storm. Business owners are raising money to try to repair them.

Each day, dozens of sea lions would congregate on six large docks on the bay, with a view of the Yaquina Bay Bridge in the background. Tourists can now only see the sea lions from a distance, as they now congregate on rocks farther out in the water.

Strong winds from last month's storm broke the docks apart and some floated away. Others were found and fished out, and there are some docks that haven't been recovered from the water yet.

"We need to get them out of the water so we can assess the damages, so we can see if we need brand new docks or just repairs," said Janell Goplen, who owns Clearwater Restaurant overlooking the sea lion docks.

Goplen is also the president of the Newport Sea Lion Foundation and said some of the older, dilapidated docks had just been replaced in the spring.

For more than a decade, the docks provided a free attraction for tourists who would hear the sea lions while walking by businesses on Southwest Bay Boulevard.

"People want to check it out and spent time on the Bayfront," Goplen said. "It's very instrumental in the business on the Bayfront."

Brendon Mathews owns Bayscapes Gallery & Coffeehouse that overlooks the docks as well. He said they're a good way for tourists to see the animals in their natural habitats.

"The people coming here then may turn around and invest in our local economy after enjoying the sea lions as the draw," Mathews said. "I think it's very important to replace the docks."

The Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation has started a fundraiser to get the docks replaced. Goplen said she hopes the tourists and other who enjoy the sea lions will donate. Information is available on their website.