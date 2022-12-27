High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

A heavy storm moved through western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, also causing traffic backups and power outages.

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast.

Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the utility's outage map.

High water crossed a section of Highway 101 just south of Seaside Monday night, prompting the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police to restrict speeds to 5 miles per hour and begin monitoring traffic.

ODOT traffic cameras showed the same section of road still partially submerged Tuesday morning, although traffic still appeared to be moving through the area.

A rock fall also reportedly impacted northbound traffic on Highway 101 Monday evening near Cannon Beach, and a crash blocked traffic on Highway 101 at the Yaquina Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, causing heavy backups in Newport.

ODOT also tweeted that its Newport and Astoria offices would be closed Tuesday, the latter due to a widespread power outage, and that the Lincoln City office would close at noon for the day.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning for both days, warning of breaker waves expected to reach 20 feet Monday afternoon and 25-35 feet Tuesday.

Flooding during high tides would be possible along the immediate coast and in low-lying areas near bays, sloughs and coastal rivers, the National Weather Service warned. The destructive waves can wash over beaches unexpectedly, creating a risk of people being swept off of rocks and jetties.

Strong winds were also expected at the coast Tuesday, with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. Pacific Power to issue a news release Monday, warning customers in coastal counties of possible power outages. The utility said it was already staging personnel and equipment to respond as outages occur.