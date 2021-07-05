Brush fire gets close to homes south of Hillsboro; fireworks may be to blame, officials say

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a male who left the area in a vehicle who was possibly involved.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities are trying to identify a person who may have started a brush fire late Monday afternoon south of Hillsboro that put some homes at risk.

Based on witness accounts and burn patterns, the fire appears to have been set intentionally and may be fireworks-related, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVFR).

TVFR said the fire started near the intersection of Southwest Rosedale Road and Southwest 229th Avenue sometime before 6:50 p.m.

The fire was under control by 7:15 p.m., according to TVFR. No homes were damaged.

Video from a resident in the neighborhood shows flames appearing to come dangerously close to a house. The resident said the threatened house was vacant.

right next to our house! Thankfully the house RIGHT next to the fire is vacant. pic.twitter.com/RSmCXkBkog — Teriesa Renee (@teriesarene) July 6, 2021