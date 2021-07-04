Large apartment fire injures multiple people in NE Portland

Firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings completely engulfed in flames. Two people were sent to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were injured early Sunday morning when fire burned through two apartment buildings in Northeast Portland.

Firefighters arrived just after 3:30 am to find two apartment buildings fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. Firefighters treated several patients on the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital, although we don’t yet know the extent of their injuries.

The fire happened near 22nd and Weidler in Northeast Portland. The first firefighters to arrive upgraded the call to “four alarms,” calling in additional help from across the city

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

21st & NE Weidler: 4th alarm fire w/ 2 apartment buildings fully involved. Reports of multiple injuries. Firefighters searching for victims. If you have information please call investigators 503-823-INFO. PIO enroute to scene. Please avoid area. #alert @PBOTinfo — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 4, 2021