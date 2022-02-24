Boy riding bike through crosswalk hit by truck in McMinnville, suffers serious injuries

The boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Portland. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by the driver of a Ford F150 in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon. The boy suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, the McMinnville Police Department reported in a news release. Police did not report the boy's medical condition.

The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the boy was riding his bike north through a marked crosswalk on Northeast Adams Street when the driver of the truck hit him while traveling west on Southwest 2nd Street in McMinnville.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old McMinnville resident, was uninjured, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Police did not say whether the driver has been charged or cited.

McMinnville police said the investigation is active and ongoing and they'd like to speak to any witnesses who haven't given a statement or anyone with dashcam video of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Josh Sheets or Officer Cody Williams at 503-434-7307.

Most-read stories on KGW.com (Feb. 23, 2022)