'Hug the ones you love': Outpouring of support for families of 2 children killed in Sherwood crash

Neighbors have questions about the crash that killed two girls, ages 11 and 16, while they were walking near Southwest Edy Road on Sunday.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — On the bar at Clancy's Pub in downtown Sherwood there's a tip jar.

It's not for the bartenders.

It's for a funeral.

"My immediate reaction was, 'No, this can’t be true,'" said Clancy's owner Allen J. Bower.

According to multiple online fundraisers, 11-year-old Amelia Green was one of two children struck and killed by an SUV Sunday evening. Her mother, Maggie Green, who now works at the Elks Lodge, Bower said, used to be a bartender at Clancy's.

The family had moved to Oregon from Pennsylvania in the past few years, he said.

"There are no words that you can console somebody in this situation," Bower said. "I'm looking forward to seeing her and giving her a big hug."

According to family friends, Green was walking to the store with her older brother's girlfriend, 16-year-old Elliana.

Markings left behind by investigators at the scene suggest the driver of the SUV crossed over to the wrong side of the road, onto the sidewalk and shoulder, hitting the girls either on the sidewalk or while they were crossing a side street.

On Monday, a witness told KGW News she called 911 and performed CPR to try to save the girls but couldn’t.

Police previously told KGW News the driver is cooperating. They didn’t respond to questions Wednesday about the status of the investigation and cause of the crash.

A friend of Elliana's mother, who declined to be interviewed on camera, said she and the family were hoping for some clarity from police.

Longtime resident Chris Schmidt, who added some cash to the jar at Clancy's, also had questions.

"I just can't figure out how the accident happened," Schmidt said. "The girls were walking this way and the guy comes down the other side of the street and hit them."

Outside the American Legion, the sign reads, "Our hearts are broken," and directs those wanting to share their support to a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Cannery Square.

The Elks Lodge also plans to hold a memorial on Friday afternoon.

Lindsay Manning with the Lodge said while she expects the service to be open to the public, they want to create a safe space for families, including children, to grieve.

When asked how those who don't know the families can best help, Bower pointed to several donation pages.

He then said: "Hug the ones that you love. Life is too short and tragedies happen."

Donation pages