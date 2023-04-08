Death investigation underway after body found in Columbia Slough

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says the body was found near Heron Lakes Golf Club on Saturday evening.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Columbia Slough on Saturday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says the body is decomposed and was found near Heron Lakes Golf Club just after 8:00 p.m.

River patrol deputies are in the process of recovering the body.

There is no further information to release at this time.

This death comes one year to the day that 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found dead in the Columbia Slough and less than a week after an unidentified woman was found dead just over a mile away on North Victory Blvd. near Interstate 5 last Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

