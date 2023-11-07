A North Portland building added to the National Register of Historic Places

The John D. Marshall Building, now the Terry Family Funeral Home, was built in 1952. It was a place for Black professionals and doctors to provide their services.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The former Dr. John D. Marshall Building in North Portland, which is now a funeral home, was accepted into the National Register of Historic Places, following a nomination by the city of Portland and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.

On Monday, July 11, Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer and local leaders celebrated this recognition with a small ceremony where a plaque was given to the building's owners, Bernie and Bobbie Foster.

The facility, located off North Williams Avenue and Northeast Sacramento Street, was originally named after Dr. John D. Marshall, one of the few Black doctors practicing medicine in Portland in 1952. It was a place for Black professionals and doctors to provide their services.

Dr. Marshall worked from the building’s main suite and leased smaller offices to other Black professionals, including dentist Dr. Samuel J. Brown, pharmacist Dr. Richard Neal and lawyer Aaron Brown.

From 1970 to 1979, the Portland branch of the Black Panther Party used the building to provide medical and dental services to Black Portlanders, who were underserved by the city's medical system.

While the building is now a funeral home, its legacy within Portland’s Black business community lives on, including Dr. Marshall's family members, who still live in the Rose City.

"I am very thankful," said John Marshall, Dr. John D. Marshall's oldest son. "I think it shows that the community has a lot of resilience. More recognition is needed to give examples for others to continue that in the future."